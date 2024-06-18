Boy reaching for M&M's falls off boat, rescued after injury at Clearfork Reservoir

MANSFIELD ― An 11-year-old boy was flown by helicopter to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus after falling off a pontoon boat and becoming stuck in the boat propeller at Clearfork Reservoir, according to a Mansfield police report.

The incident was reported at 8:45 p.m. Sunday as Father's Day festivities were winding down.

Due to Ohio House Bill 343, also known as Marsy’s Law, the victim's identity is not being released by police. However, Mansfield police Chief Jason Bammann confirmed the victim is a child.

According to the police report, officers were dispatched to 2678 Gass Road in regard to an injured child. An officer made contact with Clearfork Reservoir Chief Scott Kotterman, who said the boy was stuck underneath a pontoon boat in the water. Officers found the person who called emergency crews. The person told officers the boy was reaching for M&Ms when he fell into the water.

It's unclear how the boy and the person who reported the incident are connected.

Tapes of any 911 calls were not immediately available from the Richland County Sheriff's Office Monday.

Troy and Springfield township fire departments responded. Troy Township firefighters removed the boy and applied a tourniquet. Kotterman and another Mansfield police officer rushed the boy on a rescue boat to the marina to meet with LifeFlight helicopter paradmedics, the report said.

The victim told officers he was reaching for M&Ms candies at the front of the boat when he fell in the water. He said that due to the boat moving, he could not swim against the motor current and got sucked toward the propeller, the report said.

The boy suffered from severe lacerations to both upper thighs and his buttocks, the report said.

