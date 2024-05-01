Boy and man dead after 5 people shot in Durham on Tuesday night

The Durham Police Department is investigating two shootings Tuesday night that left a child and a man dead.

All told five people were shot, with two of the remaining three people suffering life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release.

The first incident happened just before 10 p.m. in the area of West Umstead and South streets.

Officers found a boy and a woman with gunshot wounds, police said. They were taken to a hospital where the boy died. The woman had non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information can contact Investigator K. Foley at 919-560-4440 ext. 29521 or CrimeStoppers 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org.

About two hours later police responded to a second shooting in the 400 block of West Club Boulevard and found three men with gunshot wounds.

One victim was dead, and first responders took the other two to a hospital, both with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police released no other information about the two incidents such as the age of the juvenile or the names of those who were killed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator J. Eason at 919-560-4440 ext. 29122 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org.

As of April 20, at least 56 people had been shot in Durham this year, eight of them fatally, according to Durham Police Department statistics.

That compares to 58 people (16 fatalities) and 80 people (15 fatalities) shot by the same time in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Fifty-two of the 56 people shot this year have been Black men, and the largest group of people shot this year have been 25 to 34 years old, police statistics show.

