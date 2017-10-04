Boy Killed in Crash as Dad Flees Walmart Where Cops Say He Shoplifted

Cops say a New Jersey boy was killed this week in a car crash that occurred as his father was allegedly fleeing police.

Christopher Kuhn, 27, of Hamilton, fled a Pennsylvania Walmart after allegedly stealing $228 worth of merchandise, according to police.

Cops say Kuhn ran a red light and T-boned another car, which crashed into a third vehicle.

His 2-year-old son was in the car and ejected into the roadway, according to an affidavit.

Even more shocking is the allegation that Kuhn fled from the scene of the accident, stepping over his injured son.

Kuhn was later apprehended by police on foot.

The boy was taken a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No other serious injuries were reported in the accident, CBS News reports.

A witness reportedly told police the suspect did not put the boy into a safety seat, though one was allegedly discovered lying near where the boy was found.

Kuhn was charged with third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle, endangering the welfare of children, as well as six other charges.

He remains held on $5 million cash bail.

