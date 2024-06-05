Boy killed by car while riding bicycle in North Pole

Jun. 5—A 6-year-old boy died Saturday in North Pole when he tried to cross a road on his bicycle and a sedan struck with him, Alaska State Troopers said.

The boy turned abruptly to cross Badger's Road just before the collision occurred around 5:30 p.m., troopers said. Medical personnel from the North Pole Fire Department provided first aid, but the boy died at the scene, they said.

The driver remained in the area and no charges had been filed, troopers spokesman John Dougherty said Tuesday.