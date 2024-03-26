Boy killed, 3 others wounded, in Pompano Beach shooting, the Broward Sheriff’s Office says

A boy was killed, and three others wounded, in a Pompano Beach shooting on Monday night, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. near the 1800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, said BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman.

Deputies arrived to find the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue paramedics took him to a hospital, where Grossman said medical staff pronounced him dead.

Grossman added paramedics took three other people to hospitals to be treated for gunshot wounds..

“BSO Homicide Unit detectives responded and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident,” Grossman said.

Grossman did not immediately respond to questions about the boy’s age, nor the ages of the wounded.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.