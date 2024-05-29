Boy injured in east Fort Worth drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning

A boy was hospitalized Wednesday after he was shot in the buttocks in a drive-by shooting in east Fort Worth, according to a news release from police.

Officers and medics were sent to Lit Lounge Events at 2832 Miller Ave. around 2 a.m. Wednesday after reports of a shooting, according to police.

When police arrived, the victim, a minor whose age was not released, told officers he was standing with a group in the parking lot when a vehicle approached and he heard gunfire.

Police said the boy told them the driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the shooting and the boy later realized he’d been shot in his buttocks.

MedStar took the juvenile to John Peter Smith Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No suspect is in custody and police have not released a description of the suspect or the vehicle. Gun violence detectives are investigating.

🚨 More top stories from our newsroom:

→ Power outages will mostly be fixed by Friday night, Oncor estimates

→ Fort Worth ISD avoids school closures after weighing consolidation plans

→ Challengers win Republican Fort Worth area House runoffs

→ VIDEO: Suspect shoots at Fort Worth officer. Injured cop continues chase

[Get our breaking news alerts.]