    It's a Boy - and a Girl - for the Clooneys: More Details of George and Amal's Pregnancy Revealed

    Inside Edition

    One of George Clooney's friends is dishing about when he was told by the movie megastar that he and his wife were expecting, a moment when the Michael Clayton star probably should have kept his mouth shut.

    Matt Damon, Clooney’s good buddy and Ocean’s 11 co-star, revealed on the Today show Friday that the former Batman confided in him months ago that the couple was expecting.

    "I was so happy for him. I said, ''How far along is she?' He said, 'Eight weeks.' I'm like, 'don't say anything' — he didn't know the 12-week rule. You're supposed to wait," Damon said.

    Julie Chen broke the Clooney baby news on Thursday’s The Talk.

    Amal Clooney and Beyonce are both pregnant with twins and due in June. They join a long list of celebrity women including Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, and Celine Dion, who gave birth to twins over the age of 35.

