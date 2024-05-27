Boy fatally shot in suspected robbery near senior living community, police say

A boy was fatally shot in an apparent attempted robbery in Fort Worth on Sunday night, police said.

The boy, whose age and identity has not yet been released, was found near the 3800 block of Silverton Circle in Fort Worth with “an apparent gunshot wound,” according to a news release from the Fort Worth Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical responders.

The boy was found in the front parking lot of a senior living community, The Spring at Silverton, located at 3850 Silverton Circle, Officer Jimmy Pollozani said in an email.

Police believe that someone was attempting to rob the boy at the time of the shooting, according to the release. No arrests have been made.

Officers with the South Division of Fort Worth police responded to the shooting call at 10:07 p.m. Sunday.