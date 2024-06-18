Boy who drowned near Andover was in temporary foster care, Butler County officials say

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office identified a missing 3-year-old boy who accidentally drowned near Andover on Saturday as Michael Aikman.

The boy’s body was recovered at 7:30 a.m. Sunday in a waterway not far from a home in rural Butler County, officials say.

Authorities say he was staying with family members and was playing outside before he wandered off and disappeared.

Michael had been placed at the relative’s residence for temporary foster care by the Kansas Department for Children and Families, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for additional details.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office responded shortly before 7 p.m. to a missing child call in a rural area south of Andover. They began searching the property, which was described as large with timber and waterways, the Eagle reported earlier.

The 3-year-old was reportedly playing outside while an adult was doing yard work before someone noticed that the boy had wandered off. Multiple agencies assisted with the search that used drones, divers and K-9s.

“Aikman’s death was confirmed as an accidental drowning by the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.