Boy dies after three kids pinned under truck in sledding accident, Alaska cops say

A pickup truck collided with three boys on a snow sled, killing one, Alaska State Troopers reported.

A 911 caller reported the accident at 5:15 p.m. Monday, March 4, in Fairbanks, troopers said in a dispatch.

The boys sledded down a driveway into a street and under a passing pickup truck, troopers said.

The driver crashed into a snowbank trying to avoid the boys, who were pinned beneath the pickup truck, troopers said.

All three boys were taken to a hospital, where one died, troopers said. A second was airlifted to a Seattle hospital for serious injuries, and the third had non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup truck driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, troopers said. Impairment is not suspected.

Fairbanks is about 360 miles north of Anchorage.

Accused thief hops into driverless car — then can’t drive it away, California cops say

Three women leaving baby shower die in crash with accused drunk driver, CA cops say

Woman seriously hurt in 25-foot fall off cliff onto rocks, California rescuers say