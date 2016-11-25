Boy Calls 911 to Invite Deputies to Thanksgiving Dinner: 'He Was Gonna Fix Them a Plate'

Thanksgiving dinner wasn’t quite complete for a Florida boy without his heroes at the table. Unfortunately, he didn’t understand calling 911 was for emergencies only.

Little Billy, of Deuniak Springs, wanted to invite deputies from the Walton County Sheriff’s Department to his family’s Thanksgiving dinner Thursday, so, he called 911.

“Will you come over because we are having Thanksgiving,” Billy could be heard saying in 911 audio provided to InsideEdition.com.

Although deputies emphasized 911 was strictly for emergencies only, they were “so honored at the invitation.”

Deputy Damon Byrd and Deputy Aaron Ethridge ended up responding to the call, and gave Billy an honorary sheriff’s badge. They even let Billy sit in their patrol car.

“My son Billy is still talking about how nice the deputies were to him today,” his mom, Landi McCormick wrote on Facebook. “He wanted them to come back this afternoon, cause he was gonna fix them a plate."

McCormick added that Billy is now looking forward to becoming a deputy himself to provide the same experience for kids in the future.

