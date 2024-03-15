Boy on breathing machine because DeKalb apartment ignored ‘moral obligation’ to clean mold, mom says

Krista Durant says her family was unknowingly inhaling toxins in her home which resulted in her 8-year-old son being placed on a breathing machine.

“As a mom, seeing your kid in that kind of condition is like a nightmare,” Durant said.

Durant told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln she wrote letters for months to apartment management at the Silver Oak Apartments in Clarkson to do mold remediation after a water leak from a neighboring apartment caused water damage to her unit.

“Not only is it a legal obligation of theirs to provide safe living conditions to their residents, it’s also a moral one,” Durant said.

But Durant says management ignored those morals and her son became sicker.

“His oxygen is like low 90′s. His fever is like 102.6,” she said.

She took him to the hospital and, through a blood test, his medical records show at least four different molds were detected in his bloodstream.

“We was just sitting there, my son was getting sicker, they still didn’t come out to rectify the situation. They offered to get the carpets clean, that’s not going to get rid of mold,” she said.

She eventually paid to have her apartment tested for mold and that’s when she discovered what was under their carpet.

Lincoln spoke to management at the property. They did not want to comment and referred Channel 2 Action News to their regional manager.

The company has not responded to a request for comment.

