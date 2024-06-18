Boy, 7, fatally shot on city’s Near West Side: ‘The random shooting of this 7-year-old is unacceptable’

Boy, 7, fatally shot on city’s Near West Side: ‘The random shooting of this 7-year-old is unacceptable’

A 7-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon as he walked to a neighbor’s home in the city’s Near West Side.

The boy, whose identity wasn’t immediately released, had left his family’s home in the 2300 block of West Jackson Boulevard and was struck in the chest by gunfire as he reached the sidewalk around 3 p.m., Chicago police Superintendent Larry Snelling told reporters near Stroger Hospital.

Officers arriving at the scene found the wounded boy and rushed him to Stroger in their squad car where he was pronounced dead, Snelling said.

Outside the hospital, Snelling was joined by Mayor Brandon Johnson who lambasted the summer violence that has appeared to have increased with a recent rise in temperatures.

“I can tell you that the weapon that was used to kill this baby was illegal and has no business on the streets of Chicago, or anywhere else for that matter,” Johnson said. “This is about our response to policies that have created conditions that have made it impossible for families to feel comfortable raising their children in Chicago.”

“This is a time where I can tell you right now the violence that’s going on in the city, for the parents of the 7-year-old has to be unbearable–unbearable and unacceptable for everyone in our city,” Snelling said. “The random shooting of this 7-year-old is unacceptable.”

Snelling said he did not believe the child was targeted, but said the investigation was just underway. He did say that the boy was shot “from a good distance.”

Residents of the complex told reporters earlier Tuesday afternoon that people are shooting through the gate and pleaded with the shooters to “grow up.”

The gunfire can feel indiscriminate at times, they said, and they have become increasingly fearful for their safety.

“Whenever they see their targets, they shoot,” Sequinna Coakley said. “Your grandmother could be out here, your mother could be out here. Your daddy, sister, brother, it doesn’t matter.”

Another neighbor, Ethiopia Jackson, said she’s heard gunshots “back to back” in the Oakley Square apartment complex for the last several days.

Neighbors added that another resident had been shot and injured last week. Preliminary information from CPD shows that an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg on the same block late on June 10 by another, unidentified man who fled the scene on foot.

Police officers and sergeants could be seen reviewing video footage at the gated entrance to the complex and walking in and out of an east-facing entrance to the apartment building late Tuesday afternoon, where crime tape blocked large sections of the parking lot and sidewalk.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.