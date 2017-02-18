Boy, 5, Left In Critical Condition After Being Mauled by Pit Bull

A 5-year-old boy was in critical condition after being mauled by one of the family’s pit bulls in New York, according to reports.

Jeremiah Rivera was reportedly inside his Brooklyn home on Friday night when the pit bull began his attack.

“I did the best I could to help that baby. I ran in there. It was so horrific. The baby was lying on the floor in a pool of blood and body matter,” Lloyd McCammon, a witness, told the Daily News.

“All of his left face was gone. He couldn’t breathe. I pressed a towel to his face but there was nothing left,” McCammon added.

Authorities rushed the boy to the hospital with serious wounds to his head and neck, according to the New York Times.

According to the paper, Jeremiah's dad had brought the dogs home two months ago and they were kept in a cage and taken out on walks.

The child’s family kept the dogs inside cages in the apartment’s kitchen, according to reports.

Animal care took custody of both dogs from the house, according to reports.

