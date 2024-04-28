Boy, 4, pulled from bottom of pool in Clearwater is hospitalized

A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was pulled from the bottom of a pool in Clearwater on Saturday, police said.

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded just before 6 p.m. to a call at Horizon House condominiums at 31 Island Way on Island Estates and found the boy at the bottom of the pool, according to Clearwater police. The boy was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital in Clearwater and later transferred to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, police said.

Police have not released the boy’s name or his condition.