A 4-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

The boy was riding in a car when he was struck in the back about 3:50 p.m. in the 3300 block of West North Avenue, police said.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. Police offered no apparent motive Tuesday as detectives continued their investigation.