Boy, 3, who drowned near Andover ‘loved playing with cars and trains,’ family recalls

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral costs for the 3-year-old autistic boy who accidentally drowned in a waterway near Andover while in temporary foster care with a family member.

Michael M. Aikman’s funeral is set for Sunday. Just over $1,000 has been raised so far. The fundraiser can be found at shorturl.at/aGV11. Any additional funds after the fundraiser will go to help Michael’s 5-year-old brother, who was at the family’s home with him but is now with another family member, their sister said.

A celebration of life fundraiser with costume characters and other events is also scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 30 at Music Scene, 546 North Andover Road in Andover.

The family member was doing yard work on June 15 when the boy went missing. First responders were called around 7 p.m.

Drones, K9s, divers and a Augusta Department of Safety water rescue team helped look for him into the early morning but had no luck. He was found when the search continued again the morning of June 16.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said his death was confirmed as an accidental drowning by the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center.

“He was like any other 3 year old,” his sister, Katherine Aikman, said in a message. “Very curious and loved the water. He was nonverbal so he didn’t show emotion very much but he loved playing with cars and trains and watching (PBS) shows.”

She said he also loved the outdoors.

Patterson Legal Group, on behalf of Michael Aikman’s parents, sent out this statement:

“He was a wonderful child who brought so much joy and light into our lives and to everyone around him. Our hearts are broken, and we are struggling to make sense of this tragedy. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and prayers from our community. At this time, we kindly ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of Michael and focus on our family’s needs. We are committed to finding answers and ensuring justice for Michael.”