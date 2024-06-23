Boy, 17, shot in Humboldt Park, police say

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg Saturday night in Humboldt Park, according to Chicago police.

The boy was standing in the courtyard of an apartment complex on the 1100 block of North Keeler Avenue when he was shot in the leg around 11:05 p.m., according to the victim. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, according to police.

No suspects are in custody, and detectives are investigating.

The victim was one of 5 minors shot or killed since Friday, following 7-year-old Jai’Mani Amir Rivera’s shooting death on Tuesday afternoon.