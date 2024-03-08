Boy, 17, shot in Duquesne

A 17-year-old boy was shot in Duquesne on Thursday evening.

First responders were called to the 600 block of Grant Avenue at 5:13 p.m.

Once on scene, crews found the teenage victim who had been shot in the leg.

He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

