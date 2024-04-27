Boy, 16, shot at YMCA in Coon Rapids

A 16-year-old boy was shot Friday evening at the Emma B. Howe YMCA in Coon Rapids, police said.

Coon Rapids police responded to the YMCA on Springbrook Drive NW. shortly before 8 p.m. after a report of gunfire, according to a news release issued by the police department Friday night, where a person outside had fired shots into the building, striking the boy.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

"Police do not believe the shooting was random and appears to be part of an ongoing conflict," police said Saturday.

Coon Rapids police and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office are investigating the shooting. They asked anyone with information to call 763-427-1212.