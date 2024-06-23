Boy, 16, fatally shot in Englewood neighborhood park

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday evening at an Englewood park, according to Chicago police.

The boy was involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown person at Ogden Park in the 6500 block of South Racine Street around 6:40 p.m. when the gunman pulled out a handgun and fired numerous shots at the teen, according to police

The boy, who suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and both legs, was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His identity wasn’t immediately released.

Police said no suspects were in custody Saturday evening as detectives began their investigation. The teen was the second 16-year-old killed within 24 hours.

rjohnson@chicagotribune.com