Boy, 16, critically wounded in South Deering neighborhood: police

A 16-year-old boy was critically injured after two gunmen opened fire on him in the South Deering neighborhood on the city’s Far South Side, according to Chicago police.

The boy was standing on the sidewalk on the 2500 block of East 106th Street around 7:40 p.m. when the two men approached and shot at him, striking him in the armpit, police said.

The boy was initially taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in critical condition, police said. No one was in custody as detectives investigated the shooting.