Boy, 16, Charged After Remains of Teen Missing for 3 Weeks Found Along Alaska Roadside

The remains of an Alaska teenager missing for weeks have been found, and now another teenage boy is being charged in his murder.

Alaska State Troopers revealed over the weekend that the remains of 16-year-old David Grunwald were found Friday near the town of Palmer.

Grunwald was reported missing Sunday when he vanished shortly after dropping off his girlfriend. He had reportedly told her he was going to stop and see a friend before returning home.

Grunwald's vehicle, a Ford Bronco, was found burned on a dirt trail just outside Wasilla the following day.

Hundreds of searchers fanned out across the area in search of the teen, whose remains were discovered outside the town of Palmer on Friday.

The remains have been sent to Anchorage, where the State Medical Examiner will confirm they are Grunwald's.

In a dispatch Saturday, Alaska State Troopers said Erick Almandinger, also 16, has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder and kidnapping in the Grunwald case.

No motive is mentioned in the dispatch. However, authorities say they will likely charge additional suspects.

"Others involved in this incident have been identified but have not been charged as of yet," Alaska State Troopers said.

