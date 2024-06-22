Boy, 16, arrested sex attack on jogger in park

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of sexually sexually assaulting a woman as she jogged in a park.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said she was jogging with another woman in Queen's Park in Bolton on Friday morning when she was "dragged away".

The victim's friend was also assaulted as she tried to intervene, GMP said.

Police said a man in his 50s had been approached by a teenager who "demanded money and car keys" at 06:00 GMT - around 15 minutes before the jogger was attacked.

The teenager was later arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and robbery.

Det Insp Carla Deighton said officers "are now supporting the victims who are understandably shaken".

“I hope our quick response shows how seriously we take incidents of robbery and sexual assault."

