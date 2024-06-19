Boy, 16, arrested for Manhattan shooting that left 2 dead, wounded bystander

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for a shooting outside a Manhattan smoke shop that left two men dead and a third man wounded by a stray bullet, police said Wednesday.

The teen was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with murder and gun possession, police said. His name was not released by the NYPD because he is a juvenile.

Startling surveillance video obtained by the Daily News shows two men talking outside Blue Sky Smoke Shop at W. 207th St. and Tenth Ave. in Inwood when the shooter, wearing a black ski mask, opens fire at them from across the street about 11:40 p.m. Sunday.

One of the men drops to the sidewalk but then lifts his head to shout twice, “Call an ambulance.”

Michael James, 44, shot in the face, was rushed by medics to Harlem Hospital, where he died at 12:12 a.m. Monday. The shooter’s other target, 45-year-old Alejandro Ramirez, died at New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital minutes later, cops said.

A bystander was celebrating Father’s Day with friends when he stepped out onto the street to take a call and ended up being grazed by a bullet on his knee.

“Somebody called me and I go out because the music’s too loud at the place,” said the 36-year-old man, who asked to remain anonymous.

He looked down and saw the injury on his knee.

“I feel hot and that’s it,” the man said. “I don’t know what happened.”