Boy, 16, arrested in connection to fatal double shooting; 2 Brevard teens shot 14 times

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY − A second arrest was made in what officials said was the "cold blooded killing" of two Brevard County teenagers shot 14 times during a vape pen purchase last week.

The arrest of a 16-year-old Vero Lake Estates boy who was first mentioned one week ago as a witness to the fatal Vero Lake Estates double shooting was announced in a news conference Monday.

Sheriff Eric Flowers refused to identify the boy "because of his age."

The charges of a 16-year-old Vero Lake Estates boy were displayed at a March 18, 2024 press conference where Sheriff Eric Flowers announced his arrest as an accomplice of the accused shooter, 17, in the fatal double shooting of two Brevard County teens March 11, 2024.

He faces two counts of murder, dangerous or depraved, without premeditation; and accessory after the fact for what was said to be his role alongside the accused shooter, Jaime Mosqueda, 17, of Fellsmere.

Mosqueda was charged last week with two counts of murder, dangerous or depraved, without premeditation. He is being charged as an adult, Flowers said Monday.

The murder charge refers to an intentional killing that was not planned, but caused by a reckless disregard for human life.

Surveillance footage reviewed by detectives over the weekend showed the 16-year-old and Mosqueda planned for the shooting of two 19-year-old Brevard County men among possible outcomes of an arranged meeting to buy 1,300 vape pens valued at $3,000 on March 11.

Sheriff Eric Flowers holds a press conference Tuesday, March 12, 2024, regarding a shooting in the Vero Lake Estates neighborhood that happened the day before. Deputies were called to a home off 77th Street and 105th Court, where Sheriff Eric Flowers said the bodies of Joseph Mitchel Cardella, 19, of Melbourne, and Logan James Thompson, 19, of Palm Bay, were found just after 3 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they found the bodies of Joseph Mitchel Cardella, 19, of Melbourne, and Logan James Thompson, 19, of Palm Bay.

The two men sustained what Flowers said was a total of 14 gunshot wounds.

"We wanted to find out what the series of events were … and based on our initial conversations with the witness, we do not believe he was being completely forthcoming with us," said Flowers.

The 16-year-old was said to be a friend of Mosqueda who lived in Vero Lake Estates and who was with him before, during and after the planned purchase.

In footage of what Flowers said were cameras from his home and others in his neighborhood, the boy and Mosqueda were heard and seen in exchanges before and after the shooting.

During the news conference, Flowers played audio recordings of what he said were "20 gunshots fired ... in succession" captured from nearby home surveillance during the shooting in Vero Lake Estates off 77th Street and 105th Court around 3 p.m.

Before their planned meeting, Flowers said their talks in the recordings were of plans that consisted of, "If things go bad, we’ll just shoot them."

Afterward, he said the footage and audio showed "they're high-fiving. They’re saying great job.

"We’re hearing them have that discussion of how good of a job it was that they did," he said.

Initially, the 16-year-old was said to only be a witness who went with Mosqueda to buy the pens from the Brevard County teens and who afterward was taken by his family to the agency after the shooting to tell detectives what he saw.

Although Flowers said the boy had been cooperative, he said, "We knew at the time he wasn’t telling us the whole story."

"We need the rest of the story," Flowers said. "We really want to make sure that Mosqueda never gets out. That he doesn't have the ability to do this to anybody ever again."

The surveillance footage shows he was present for talks of a shooting and afterward shaking hands with Mosqueda, Flowers said.

"It really goes against what he had initially told us," he said.

From his initial statements, Flowers said they found the 9mm handgun with an extended capacity magazine used and hidden after the shooting, and learned of Mosqueda's whereabouts with his family at his home in Fellsmere.

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said this was the 9mm handgun with an extended magazine recovered that was used in killing two Brevard County men in the Vero Lake Estates neighborhood of Indian River County on Monday, March 11, 2024.

No weapons were found on the two dead men or at the scene of the shooting. About $1,000 was found scattered on the ground nearby.

So far, he said, detectives have not found the vape pens, and are continuing the investigation, seeking witnesses to the exchange or shooting.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow @coreyarwood on X, email corey.arwood@tcpalm.com or call 772-978-2246.

