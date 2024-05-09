Boy, 16, arrested for car-to-car shooting on Southern California freeway

A 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man have been arrested in connection with a car-to-car shooting on a Southern California freeway that left a woman hospitalized last month, authorities announced Wednesday.

The shooting unfolded just before 4:30 p.m. April 2 on the 210 Freeway, east of Haven Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga, a California Highway Patrol news release stated.

A young woman, 18, from Alta Loma was struck by the gunfire.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and rushed her to the Pomona Valley Hospital for treatment of major injuries, the release noted.

Detectives with CHP’s Inland Division Investigative Services Unit assumed the case and, with minimal information, were eventually able to identify the two suspects, both of whom are from Rancho Cucamonga.

Authorities said the 16-year-old was the shooter and the 21-year-old was the driver. Both males remain in custody and are facing charges of attempted murder and assault with a firearm.

The identity of the two suspects has not yet been released and CHP did not provide a motive for the shooting.

