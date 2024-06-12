Boy, 15, sitting in Mercedes-Benz shot in face by pair of Queens gunmen

A 15-year-old boy sitting in a Mercedes-Benz in Queens was shot in the face and a fellow passenger was blasted in the leg by two gunmen, police said Wednesday.

Cops released surveillance footage of the suspects and are asking the public’s help tracking them down.

The boy and a 23-year-old man were sitting in the Mercedes near 183rd St. and 143rd Ave. in Springfield Gardens when the gunmen fired multiple rounds about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, cops said.

Medics rushed the older victim to Jamaica Hospital. The boy was taken to Cohen Children’s Medical Center. Both are expected to recover.

The gunmen ran off toward 141st Ave.

Police recovered video of the suspects, one of whom tried to cover his face with his jacket as he ran past surveillance cameras.

One was wearing a black-and-white baseball cap, a white T-shirt, light blue jeans and red-and-black Nike Jordan sneakers.

The second suspect was wearing red-and-white Nike Jordan sneakers, green-and-white tie-dyed shorts and an olive green shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.