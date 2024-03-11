Boy, 15, shot and killed by deputies in Southern California

Deputies shot and killed a 15-year-old boy after they say the teen raised the bladed end of a long garden tool and charged law enforcement in San Bernardino County earlier this weekend, authorities announced.

The incident unfolded Mar. 9 shortly before 5 p.m. when deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance in the 13400 block of Iroquois Road in Apple Valley, according to a department news release.

Authorities say the caller reported the teen, later identified as Apple Valley resident Ryan Gainer, was assaulting family members and damaging property at the home.

The first arriving deputy was reportedly confronted by the 15-year-old who was armed with a 5-foot-long garden tool that had a “sharp bladed end.”

“Without provocation, Gainer raised the bladed end of the tool and ran toward the deputy,” the release stated. “The deputy retreated, and Gainer chased the deputy in an attempt to assault him with the bladed end of the tool.”

That’s when authorities say deputies shot the teen.

Deputies rendered medical aid to Gainer until paramedics arrived. The 15-year-old was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives with the sheriff’s specialized investigations division have assumed the investigation into the use of lethal force.

No other injuries to citizens or officers were reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Shawn Thurman or Sgt. Justin Giles at SBSD’s Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Those wishing to remain anonymous can use the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME or leave tips online at WeTip.

