Boy, 15, faces felony charges after second vehicle theft in four days in Peoria

The Peoria County State's Attorney's Office has charged a 15-year-old boy with a pair of felonies after he was arrested for the second time in a week for allegedly stealing a car.

The teenager was charged Monday with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and theft for his alleged role in an incident Saturday morning in which officers saw a vehicle being driven "recklessly" in the 1900 block of North Peoria Avenue. They managed to stop the vehicle a few blocks away in the 2200 block of North Maryland Avenue, but the 15-year-old fled the scene on foot.

He was found following a short chase and transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Center, where he remains. When he was searched, officers also found stolen items from a previous burglary.

The boy had been arrested four days prior on misdemeanor charges for another stolen vehicle. Because it was classified as a misdemeanor charge, prosecutors were unable to detain him for that incident.

The Peoria Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident, with people being asked to call the department at (309) 673-4521 with more information.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Teen boy charged with felonies in Peoria car thefts