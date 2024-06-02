Boy 14, shot to death in Brooklyn NYCHA development, steps from scene of May slay

A 14-year-old boy was shot in a Brooklyn NYCHA development, marking the latest killing in Brownsville, which has seen its murder rate triple this year.

The teen was shot in the chest in an apartment on Osborn St. near Pitkin Ave. in the Howard Houses about 10:25 a.m.

The shooting comes just steps away from the spot on Osborn St. where 30-year-old Lamont Russell was fatally gunned down on May 18. Russell, in turn, was accused of shooting a man at that same corner in 2019.

Medics on Sunday took the wounded teen to Brookdale University Hospital but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

Police made no immediate arrests.

Sunday’s shooting continues a deadly surge of violence in Brownsville’s 73rd Precinct, which saw 12 homicides this year through May 26, compared to just four in the time period last year.