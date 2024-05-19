Boy, 14, dies and another critical after ‘playing on rope swing’ by River Tyne

A 14-year-old boy has died and a 13-year-old is in a critical condition after they got into difficulties in the River Tyne on Saturday. Locals said the boys may have been playing on a rope swing by the water.

Emergency services were called to the area at 3.30pm on Saturday following reports that two boys were in the river near the bridge at Ovingham. The 13-year-old was rescued from the water, but the body of the 14-year-old was later recovered.

A police tape remained close to the stretch of water on Sunday morning, while two forensic officers could be seen gathering evidence close to the bank. Locals believe the boys may have been playing on a rope swing when they got into difficulties.

On Sunday afternoon, fire crews arrived to remove the swing next to where the two boys entered the water. Earlier, the rope had been shortened by police before the cordon was lifted.

A local resident who drove past the scene on Saturday believed the 14-year-old had been trying to rescue his friend, who had jumped into the water. It is believed the pair were part of a bigger group who had travelled from the west end of Newcastle, around 12 miles away.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “I heard the first boy went into the river from the swing and he showed he was in trouble, so the second one went in after him, which I believe is the one who died.

“There was a group of about eight teenage girls and boys, so they must have travelled here together. They have come here thinking it is a nice spot to play. It’s very common to see kids travelling from the Newcastle area. They think it’s a calm spot to jump in the river, but they don’t realise the dangers. It’s absolutely devastating.”

The rope swing was on the banks of the river - Scott Heppell/North News

She added: “My kids used to play down there and I would always say please, please be careful. I’ve even been down there and cut the swing down before, but the kids put it back up. There was a big group of people who had gathered, and I think the parents of some of the kids were here.

“Usually when this happens they don’t find the bodies until they search further down the river but I think this time the poor child was pulled not far from where he’s gone in. The river is very deep and the kids don’t realise how deep and dangerous it is. My head is spinning thinking about how sad it is.”

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “Shortly after 3.30pm on Saturday, police received a report of concern for the welfare of two teenage boys who were in the river near the bridge at Ovingham.

“Emergency services were immediately deployed to the area and one of the boys, aged 13, was rescued from the water. He was taken to hospital, where he currently remains in a critical condition.

“A number of organisations conducted a thorough search of the area in a bid to locate the second boy. Sadly, the 14-year-old’s body was later found in the water, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The parents of both boys are being supported by specially-trained officers, police said.