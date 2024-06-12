Boy, 14, critically wounded Tuesday night in shooting on Southwest Side

A 14-year-old boy was critically wounded Tuesday night in a shooting in the Little Village neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., the boy was on a sidewalk in the 2700 block of South Komensky Avenue when a witness saw someone open fire in the boy’s direction before fleeing south.

The boy was struck multiple times to the body, and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.