Boy, 14, critically wounded in shooting late Saturday morning in Englewood

A 14-year-old boy was left in critical condition after a shooting late Saturday morning in the Englewood neighborhood.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., a boy was outside in the 6300 block of South Stewart Avenue when he was approached by an unknown person who pulled out a weapon and shot him in the upper chest, Chicago police said.

The boy was taken in critical condition to Comer’s Children Hospital, police said.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.