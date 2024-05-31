Boy, 14, charged with New Castle County crime spree, including firearms theft from gun shop

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with several crimes across New Castle County, including Monday's brazen break-in at MIller's Gun Center in which police said the boy stole a flatbed truck to bust into the New Caste-area business and steal firearms.

The boy is also facing charges of burglary and robbery police said he committed a knifepoint robbery earlier this month.

The boy, whose name was not released, was being held at the New Castle County Detention Center after failing to pay $79,000 cash bail for charges connected with Monday's crimes, New Castle County Police said on Friday. New Castle County Police Senior Cpl. Richard Chambers said some of the firearms have been recovered and authorities are working to find the others.

"This investigation is still ongoing and we will have updates throughout this process," Chambers said.

The boy's arrest came on Tuesday — the same day officials found the flatbed used in the Miller's Gun break-in — as state and county police, along with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, worked together.

Crime spree charges

Police have linked the boy to more crimes committed across northern New Castle County that started on May 15. This is what Delaware State Police have charged the boy with committing.

May 15: Delaware State Police troopers responded to a Walgreens, located at 802 Philadelphia Pike, Fox Point, for a report of a knifepoint robbery that occurred about 8:55 p.m.

Investigators said the boy approached a Walgreens employee working at the front counter and demanded money from the registers while pointing a large knife at her. The employee complied and the suspect fled on foot towards Duncan Road with an undisclosed amount of cash.

May 17: State Police troopers were dispatched to Belak Flowers, located at 832 Philadelphia Pike, Fox Point, for a report of a burglary around 2:15 a.m.

That investigation found that someone had gained entry into the business using a rock to break a glass window and then steal items, money, and a set of keys belonging to a Chevrolet Express van. The boy fled the property in the stolen van, which was found later that day after it had been abandoned in the area of the Paladin Club Condominiums.

May 22 through May 27: State investigators said the boy committed four burglaries from several medical centers, including Pure Wellness, Dougherty Dental Solutions, Wilmington Medical Associates and Synergy Integrated Health.

In each burglary, police said the boy entered the medical center by breaking glass doors or windows. He then stole medical supplies and money from inside the centers.

State police have charged the boy with multiple crimes, including first-degree robbery, six counts of burglary and motor vehicle theft.

The boy was arraigned and committed to New Castle County Detention Center on these charges after he failed to post $25,000 cash bail.

Miller's Gun Center

In the early hours of Memorial Day, county police said the boy stole a flatbed truck from a Brandywine Hundred business.

About an hour later — 1:50 a.m. — county police were notified that someone had backed a flatbed into Miller's located at at 97 W. Jackson Ave., off Route 13.

A thief damaged an entrance to Miller's Gun Center when they used a flatbed truck to break into the New Castle-area gun shop early Monday (May 27, 2024).

Arriving officers found the store had been broken into and several firearms had been taken. The flatbed truck was gone from the area.

Police found it across from the gun store in the parking lot of Dryclean Central about 7:30 a.m Tuesday.

The flatbed truck used to break into Miller's Gun Center was found a day after it was used to break into the New Castle-area gun shop to steal an undisclosed number of firearms.

Through investigative measures, Chambers said their criminal investigations unit detectives were able to identify the boy as the suspect.

