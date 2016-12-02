Boy, 14, Allegedly Shoots His Mom and 8-Year-Old Brother Dead as They Sleep: Cops

A 14-year-old Pennsylvania boy will be tried as an adult for the killings of his mother and his 8-year-old brother, who were shot to death in their sleep, police said Thursday.

Jacob Remaley has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is currently undergoing psychiatric evaluation, state Trooper Stephen Limani said during a press conference in New Stanton.

The boy called 911 early Wednesday, after his father left for work, and told the dispatcher, “Why didn’t he kill me? I need help,” Limani said. Jacob hung up, but the operator called him back and connected him with paramedics, police said.

The boy said his father had put a gun in his bed.

First responders arrived about 7 a.m., but backed off when Jacob emerged from the house with a bloodied knee and began talking about a gun, Limani said. The paramedics summoned state police.

Jacob eventually told officers he had retrieved a Ruger handgun from the top of the family’s refrigerator, walked into his parents’ bedroom and realized the weapon wasn’t loaded, authorities said.

He went back, loaded the gun, then walked up to his 46-year-old mother, Dana, held the weapon against her forehead and pulled the trigger, Limani said. He walked into the bedroom of his little brother, Caleb, and repeated those actions, the trooper said.

“The only real conclusion we could draw from some of our investigation was that he had a difference with his parents – when it came to maybe not getting along with them that well,” Limani told reporters.

Investigators don’t have any insight yet into why Jacob allegedly killed his younger brother, Limani said. Their relationship, he said, “was actually fairly good for people that are six years apart as siblings.”

Jacob was arrested after he left his house and began walking down the street, holding the gun, police said.

A neighbor approached him, consolingly, and convinced him to put down the gun, Limani said.

The boy then surrendered to police, he said.

