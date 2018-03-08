Boy, 14, Accused of Posing as Sheriff's Deputy in SUV With Emergency Lights

The boy allegedly had ona San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department uniform with a gun in a holster.

A California teen faces charges after authorities allege he dressed up like an officer of the law before climbing behind the wheel of an SUV mounted with police-style lights.

On Monday, police say a 14-year-old boy pulled into the driveway of a Victorville home. He was allegedly driving a white Ford Explorer with red and blue emergency lights flashing on the inside of the front windshield.

The vehicle had no law enforcement or other type of identifying markers, other than the emergency lights, and had no license plates, a police statement said.

The teen, while allegedly wearing a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department uniform with a firearm in the belt holster, went to the front door of the home and told residents he was there to investigate a reported domestic disturbance, police said.

The homeowner informed him there was no problem and they had not placed a call to the police. According to the police, the suspect tried to open the door after it was closed but the homeowner had locked it.

The suspect returned to the vehicle and left the area after a brief exchange with the homeowner, who followed him to the driveway. The homeowner subsequently notified police of the suspicious encounter.

Police released surveillance video taken outside the home of the moment the teen allegedly pulled into the driveway.

A day later, a Victorville police officer stopped a vehicle matching the description of the Ford Explorer and confirmed it was a match.

The 14-year old great-grandson of the registered owner was detained and later identified as the suspect.

During a search of the juvenile’s home, detectives say they found the uniform worn during the incident, as well as a large amount of counterfeit money, simulation firearms, ballistic vests and other law enforcement related items.

During their investigation, police say they determined the suspect also pulled over a vehicle the same night of the home visit.

After obtaining the female driver's information, he gave her a warning and let her go, police said.

A second incident allegedly occurred after the suspect again activated the emergency lights, causing a 16-year-old boy to come out of his house. The suspect again claimed to be investigating a domestic disturbance call, investigators said. When he was told, there was no disturbance, the suspect reportedly left.

Victorville PD arrested the 14-year-old suspect suspect, who was already on probation, and he was booked at High Desert Juvenile Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing as police attempt to determine if there are additional victims.

