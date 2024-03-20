Boy, 13, wounded in Chatham shooting, police say

A gunman opened fire on a 13-year-old boy, circled a city block in the Chatham neighborhood and fired again, wounding him late Wednesday morning, according to Chicago police.

The shooting occurred on the 700 block of East 91st Place just before noon, police said. The boy was standing outside when the gunman shot at him from a white vehicle that went around the block and returned to fire at the boy a second time, police said.

Officers found the teen in the 9100 block of South Dauphin Avenue, according to police. He suffered two gunshots to the back and one in the upper chest, police said.

The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, but his condition wasn’t immediately known. No suspects were in custody as detectives continued their investigation.