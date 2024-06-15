Boy, 13, critically wounded in North Lawndale shooting: police

A 13-year-old boy was in critical condition after he was shot in the head in the North Lawndale neighborhood Friday night, officials said.

The boy was standing on the sidewalk on the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard at about 8:20 p.m. when an unknown man fired at him, police said.

Chicago fire personnel took the boy to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said no one was in custody and detectives were investigating the shooting.