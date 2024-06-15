Boy, 13, arrested over attack on lollipop man

Police have released CCTV footage of an e-bike rider they want to trace [LancashireConstabulary]

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a lollipop man was attacked by a gang riding e-bikes.

The man, in his 70s, was taken to hospital with a broken rib after the incident at about 15:30 BST in the Fulwood area of Preston on Wednesday.

Lancashire Police said he was assaulted by a group of young people "riding antisocially" on Black Bull Lane.

A CCTV image has been released of a suspect and police are urging the community to help track him down.

The force said it knew many people would be "appalled by news of this assault" and appealed for information.

Officers wanted to "reassure everyone that we have a dedicated team" on the case, it added.

The arrested boy, from Preston, remains in custody for questioning.

