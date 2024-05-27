Boy, 12, dies after bicycle struck by vehicle in Sullivan; driver charged with OVI

A 12-year-old boy from Sullivan in Ashland County died Sunday from injuries he sustained after he was struck by a vehicle on Friday afternoon.

Tye David Miezejewski died at Akron Children's Hospital.

On Friday afternoon, a black 2009 Chevrolet Silverado driven by James Dwayne Taylor, 55, of Ashland, struck David while the boy had been riding his bicycle while Taylor was driving south on County Road 681 near Township Road 350, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Taylor was not injured and remained on scene. David was flown by medical helicopter to Akron Children's Hospital.

Taylor was arrested at the scene and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence . The crash remains under investigation, and additional criminal charges against Taylor are pending through the Ashland County Prosecutor’s Office.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 12-year-old dies Sunday after bike struck by vehicle in Ashland County