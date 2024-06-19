Boy, 12, dead after motorized scooter collides with SUV, troopers say

A 12-year-old Fort Myers boy is dead after authorities say the motorized scooter he was riding collided with an SUV.

The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday along Crystal Drive, east of Fordham Street, in Fort Myers, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

Troopers said the scooter was traveling north on Fordham Street, approaching a stop sign at Crystal Drive, while the SUV was traveling west on Crystal Drive, approaching the T Intersection of Fordham Street.

Authorities said the boy attempted to cross Crystal Drive in a northeast direction when the right front of the SUV, driven by a 32-year-old Fort Myers woman, collided with him east of Fordham Street.

Troopers said the boy became separated from the scooter and came to rest on the north side sloped grass embankment. The SUV came to rest on westbound Crystal Drive, at the intersection of Fordham Street, according to the incident report.

The boy died on scene. He is one of at least 59 fatalities stemming from Lee County crashes this year.

