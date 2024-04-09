Boy, 11, shot in forearm in Brooklyn NYCHA hallway: NYPD sources

An 11-year-old boy was shot in the arm while inside the hallway of a Brooklyn apartment building, police said Tuesday.

The child was in the third-floor hallway of a building on Howard Ave. — part of the Brownsville Houses — just after 11 p.m. Monday when at least one shot was fired.

The bullet hit the pre-teen in the left forearm, cops said.

EMS rushed the child to Maimonides Hospital, where he’s expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the shooting or if the child was an innocent bystander. Cops were also looking into the possibility that the boy was accidentally shot by a family member.

No arrests have been made.

Police were scouring the area for surveillance video in the hopes of identifying the shooter.