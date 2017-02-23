Boy, 11, Found Covered in Blood After His Dad Killed His Mom

An 11-year-old Texas boy is now without parents after he called 911 to report that his mother had been killed at the hands of his own father.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the boy met police at the door of his home covered in blood early Thursday morning.
Deputies say they then announced their presence and were "quickly confronted" by a knife-wielding suspect in the master bedroom of the home.
The suspect was ordered to drop the knife, but refused, according to a police statement.
Instead, deputies say the suspect advanced on one of them in a threatening matter. "The deputies, fearing for their lives, discharged their firearms, striking the suspect multiple times."
The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Medger Blake, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim, the boy's 44-year-old mother, Rose Blake, was also found dead.
During their investigation, detectives reportedly found a handwritten 8-page note signed by the suspect that contained explicit instructions of what he wanted to happen to his home, belongings and children following the murder.
The note also contained an apology, cops said.
Police said the 11-year-old is to be placed with family members from out of state.
"Clearly our thoughts and prayers go out, not only to the families of both the victim and the suspect, but to the deputies who were forced to use their weapons because of the suspect's actions," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
