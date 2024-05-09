Boy, 10, Who Found Parents and Brothers Dead in Murder-Suicide Is 'Amazing Us All with His Resilience': Family

The 10-year-old boy, who called 911 on April 22, was asleep when the murder-suicide took place inside his Yukon, Okla., home, police said

Jonathon Candy;Ethan Candy;Dylan Candy/Facebook From left: Jonathon Candy, Ethan Candy, Dylan Candy, and Lindsay Candy. (Not pictured: Lucas Candy.)

The family of the 10-year-old boy who woke up to find his parents and three older brothers dead inside their Oklahoma home in April says he is feeling supported.

“We are deeply grateful for the community who has risen up to surround and support our family, especially my nephew, over the last two weeks,” the boy’s aunt wrote in a statement shared to the family’s GoFundMe campaign on May 8. “He is safe, loved and amazing all of us with his resilience.”

The boy, whose name hasn’t been shared by relatives or authorities, called 911 on the morning of April 22, after waking up to find five bodies inside the Yukon, Okla., home where he lived with his parents and three older brothers, Oklahoma City police previously said.

The murders were carried out by the boy’s father, Jonathon Candy, 42, who police said killed his wife Lindsay Candy, 39, after they were “involved in an altercation.” Jonathon then "systematically went through the home, shooting and killing” his children — Dylan Candy, 18, Ethan Candy, 14, and Lucas Candy, 12, according to police. Jonathon then died by suicide, police said.

According to ABC News, Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Gary Knight previously said that the boy was in his room sleeping with the door closed and a box fan on during the murders, presumably muffling any sound.

GoFundMe Lindsay Candy with her sons.

The 10-year-old told police he “had no clue what happened,” but said he heard the fire alarm go off in the middle of the night, according to a search warrant affidavit previously reviewed by PEOPLE.

The GoFundMe campaign, which was created by the surviving boy’s uncle, Brent Remerowski, has raised more than $70,000 as of May 9. Remerowski previously said that the funds will go towards “funeral expenses, counseling, education, and the child's general welfare.”

“We spent time with our family this weekend, and my nephew was able to be surrounded by love and thankfully some of his friends during this trying time,” Remerowski wrote on the fundraiser on April 29.

In the May 8 update, the 10-year-old’s aunt also thanked the community for their donations which “will help us raise my nephew with the security and opportunities that every child deserves.”

A motive for the killings has not been discussed by police.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



