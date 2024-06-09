Boxer Garcia arrested for LA hotel damage

Ryan Garcia knocked down Devin Haney three times in his upset win in April [Getty Images]

Boxer Ryan Garcia was arrested on Saturday for damaging a hotel in Beverly Hills, California, police said.

The 25-year-old American was held under suspicion of felony vandalism before later being taken to hospital.

Garcia, whose last fight was a points victory over Devin Haney on 20 April, is facing a ban after testing positive for the banned substance ostarine in two separate tests before the bout.

Beverly Hills police said they were called to the Waldorf Astoria to reports of an "intoxicated person".

"It was determined that Mr Garcia was a registered guest of the hotel and had caused damage to a guest room and the hallway of the hotel," added the police.

"Hotel management requested the arrest of Mr Garcia for property damage.

"He was arrested and transported by the Beverly Hills Fire Department to a local hospital for medical care."

In a statement to BBC Sport, Garcia's lawyer Darin T Chavez said Garcia "has been grappling with devastating news regarding his mother's health".

"Ryan has been open about his struggles with mental health over the years, and at this time he is dealing with an immense emotional burden," added Chavez.

"The support and understanding from fans and the public are crucial as he navigates these personal challenges."

Garcia has just one defeat on his 26-fight record, a 2023 loss to Gervonta Davis, and is considered one of the biggest stars in American boxing.

