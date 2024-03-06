Box Elder caucus starts on time despite technical issues

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Officials in Box Elder County were able to begin their caucus on time, even though there were some technical issues early in the evening on Super Tuesday.

Salt Lake County and Box Elder County were just a couple counties having troubles during Tuesday’s caucuses — and it was only Utah’s second time being part of a Super Tuesday.

READ MORE: Super Tuesday trouble: Delays reported in Salt Lake, Box Elder caucuses among others

“Super Tuesday is a huge event for us to be part of,” Box Elder Republican Party Chair Lisa Marble told ABC4.com.

As hundreds of voters filed through the doors, it became a race against the clock to get the caucus started on time, as a technical glitch nearly ruined the excitement.

Box Elder Republican Party Executive Committee member Emily Harames said the glitch led to some delays, even though the registration process should have been smooth sailing.

“We weren’t sure if it was a tech issue here at the high school or with the website,” Harames said.

A tech issue with the Utah GOP online check-in system quickly began clogging up the process.

So, county leaders decided to steer people away from using the online registration system altogether — verifying their registration status the old-fashioned way: “Using paper records as well as the online voter registration,” Harames said.

By acting quickly, they were able to get the caucus started on time. The caucus involved choosing new delegates to represent each precinct.

And, of course, the presidential preference poll — in place of the typical primary — which many voters said was the reason they came out.

“It was very weird because I just got this small slip of paper with my presidential candidates,” Harames said.

But even with the changes and challenges, many are still excited for Utah to have a say on Super Tuesday.

“We are part of the national story. Part of the national coverage,” Marble said. “So, it’s way exciting to have this opportunity to vote today.”

Many of the voters who spoke with ABC4.com said they prefer a primary election to a preference poll, saying this makes the upcoming election feel less important than it should be.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.