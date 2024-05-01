Bowman resident charged with killing woman in Hartwell motel

An Elbert County man is charged with murder following the slaying of a woman inside a Hartwell motel.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation this week announced the arrest of Matthew Carey, 41, of Bowman. He is charged with malice and felony murder and aggravated assault.

Carey is a suspect in the death of Candie Downer, 36, whose body was found dead in the Day Nite Inn in Hartwell, according to the GBI.

Police were alerted to the motel at 9:27 p.m. Sunday by a person at the motel who reported seeing a man covered in blood leaving the area on foot, according to the Hartwell Sun.

Police checked the man’s room and found the victim’s body. The police did not comment on a cause of death or a motive, although the two knew each other.

Police reported that Carey later surrendered to police. He remains in the Hart County Jail without bond.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Arrest made in slaying of woman in Hartwell motel