On Monday, April 8, at 7 a.m., Bowman Avenue will be closed to inbound traffic from Frederick Street, and only outbound right turns will be permitted from Bowman Avenue onto Frederick Street. A detour route will be posted to direct traffic around the closure. The closure will be in place continuously until Friday, April 19.

Weather permitting, work crews from the city’s Department of Public Works will remove a concrete median in the center of Bowman Avenue near Frederick Street.

Weather permitting, work crews from the city’s Department of Public Works will remove a concrete median in the center of Bowman Avenue near Frederick Street.

Motorists approaching the work area will encounter cones, barricades, detour signs and other traffic control devices.

Emergency vehicles will not be able to pass through this block of Bowman Avenue while the closure is in place.

For more information, call the city of Hagerstown's Department of Public Works at 301-739-8577 ext. 179.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Bowman Avenue closed to inbound traffic April 8-19