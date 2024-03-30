Bowling Green man dies in Winchester Road crash

Mar. 30—CRESAPTOWN — A Bowling Green man died Saturday when his vehicle overturned on Winchester Road, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

Phillip Allen Walker, 62, the operator of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 10:18 a.m. crash, which was located in the 1300 block of Winchester Road. A passenger, Karen Walker, 66, was freed from the car by firefighters and flown by Maryland State Police Trooper 5 helicopter to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. Her condition was not available.

Cresaptown and Bowling Green firefighters and the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services responded to the incident.

Winchester Road was closed for more than two hours while the sheriff's office and Cumberland Police Department crash teams investigated.

Maryland State Police also assisted sheriff's deputies. Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 301-777-1585.